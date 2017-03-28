Legislators vote to expand medicaid

After years of debate both the house and senate have passed a bill that would expand Medicaid coverage to more than a 150,000 Kansans– the senate taking final action today.

One senator, who voted against the expansion, said it will cost the state 81-million dollars, but admitted that the situation needs a Kansas solution — not a national one.

For those who treat patients without insurance, the vote could literally save lives.

Officials at Hunter Health Clinic are encouraged, saying the expansion of Medicaid would help thousands of people have access to basic medical and preventive care.

“It is hard to describe. It is almost surreal to be in a first world country and living like people did 100, 200 years ago,” says AJ T. who is uninsured.

AJ T., who did not want her last name used, is like the 150,000 plus people who find themselves uninsured in Kansas.

She’s doesn’t currently qualify for Medicaid but also doesn’t make enough to pay for coverage under the affordable care act or ACA.

“If you are in that income bracket a lot of times you are making decisions about what are you going to spend on food,” says Michael Hunter, Director of Development at Hunter Health Clinic.

Hunter says more than 13,000 people come to the Hunter Health Clinic each year, half of them are uninsured.

Hunter says an expansion would mean more patients would have coverage and the clinic would be reimbursed by the state for some of the costs.

He says that additional money would be put right back in to the clinic adding additional health services and hoping to make treatment cheaper in the long run.

Hunter says “Allowing people to seek care before their condition gets so bad that the care itself becomes incredibly expensive.”

“I lost my job and we don’t have medical access, affordable care.”

AJ says she is unable to find steady full-time work even with a college education.

“I don’t want to be a burden to my daughter.”

AJ hopes that if Medicaid expands, she can finally qualify for coverage,

“It is very hard to put into words when you don’t have medical care, how iffy life and everything is. Because all it takes is one accident.”

Hunter says according to the requirements if you are not under 18, not pregnant, and not disabled, you will not qualify for Medicaid even if you do meet the income requirements.

The expansion would allow poor adults to be covered by Medicaid.