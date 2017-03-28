KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, March 28, 2017

5:00AM Wichita will start the day cloudy and cool with temps in the 40’s. Clouds will win the battle with the sun today. By mid-day temps will be in the mid 50’s East winds will be a bit breezy so the jackets will feel good today. By this afternoon we’ll be looking at the chance of rain and thunder developing with temps in the mid 60’s for highs. Rain will be much more likely tonight and through tomorrow.

