Kansas hospitals hope Medicaid expansion passes

KEARNY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Medicaid expansion bill gets closer to the governor’s desk, hospitals across the state are hoping it goes through.

“The Medicaid expansion serves the working poor,” said St. Catherine Hospital CEO Scott Taylor.

St. Catherine in Garden City frequently treat patients that would benefit from the Medicaid expansion.

Taylor says right now, they’re treating them at a cost to the hospital.

“The problem is that they usually don’t have insurance,” he said, “so St. Catherine, as a ministry of the church, usually ends up funding that.”

Taylor says that covering more Kansans under Kancare would mean about $500,000 per year more for the hospital.

They would put that money into expanding their existing services, but he said a large facility like his could get by without it.

“It has a profound effect on the smaller facilities across western Kansas,” he said.

One such facility is Kearny County Hospital.

CEO Benjamin Anderson says his hospital stands to receive about $645,000 over the next two years if the Medicaid expansion passes.

He says that money would go toward promoting primary care and preventative medicine.

“In the last two years,” he said, “we recruited nine new medical providers to work in our facility, and those people need the resources to take care of the poorest among us.”

If the expansion goes through, he believes better access to primary care would significantly cut down on unnecessary ER visits, which, in turn, helps cut costs.

Now, both hospitals are playing the waiting game to see if it becomes reality.

The bill had strong, bipartisan majorities in both the house and senate.

The votes reflected elections last year that put more Democrats and moderate Republicans in the legislature.