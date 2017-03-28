‘Joey’s Law’ moves closer to Brownback’s desk

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A bill aimed at protecting Kansas drivers with disabilities received unanimous voice vote approval today in the House, putting it one step closer to being put on Governor Sam Brownback’s desk.

Joey’s Law is a bill created in honor of Joey Weber, the autistic man shot and killed by a Hays police officer last August.

Joey’s father, John, said he’s relieved to see how much progress the bill has made in Topeka.

“I kind of wondered, at times, if it was going to happen,” Weber said.

Joey’s Law has moved quickly through the Kansas legislature, and its success has helped the family move forward — despite Joey’s tragic death.

“It makes it a lot easier knowing that we did get something good out of it,” said Weber.

The bill would issue a placard to a person that “needs assistance with cognition, including, but not limited to, persons with autism spectrum disorder..”

The bill also allows for a notice on a license plate, a driver’s license, or vehicle registration.

For those without a driver’s license, the bill issues the individual “an individual identification card that must be carried by the person who needs assistance with cognition when the motor vehicle is being operated or occupied by such person.”

Weber said Joey’s Law is “something that the state of Kansas has needed.”

Many people have reached out to the Weber family since the bill was introduced in Topeka.

“Everyone has been very positive. They say they’re proud of what we’re doing,” said Weber. “We’re doing a really good thing.”

Althought his son isn’t here anymore, Weber said he knows Joey would be proud of the proposed bill.

The House will do a final vote on Joey’s Law on Wednesday morning. If passed, it will head to the governor’s office. If he signs it, it becomes law this July.

