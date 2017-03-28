Five-year-old found wandering in parking lot

KSNW-TV Published:
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A five-year-old boy was taken into protective custody after being found wandering in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Oliver Monday afternoon.

Wichita Police said a caller reported finding the five-year-old around 3:20 p.m. Monday. Responding officers were unable to determine who the boy’s parents were or where he lived so he was taken into protective custody.

Approximately three hours later, a woman called to report her five-year-old missing. Her missing child was the same boy found in the parking lot.

The woman told police she had not noticed her son missing because she was cleaning her house.

Police reported that there was also a 13-month-old boy living in the home who was also taken into protective custody.

The case is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

