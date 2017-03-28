Body found in south Wichita field

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that they were investigating after a body was found in a field southeast of Wichita.

Lt. Lin Dehning, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, said the body was discovered shortly after 2:00 p.m. Monday by a grounds worker near Oliver Street south of Spirit Aerosystems.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the individual or the cause of death pending an autopsy and official identification by the Coroner’s Office.

Lt. Dehning said the body was found in a treeline approximately one-half mile away from Oliver.

An autopsy is expected to be performed Tuesday.