Valley Center school official on drivers illegally passing buses: ‘They could kill them’

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Valley Center school officials say drivers are ignoring school bus stop signs.

The school district recently participated in a 6-week pilot project through the Kansas State Department of Education to track how many peo ple illegally passed a school bus while it had its stop sign activated.

“We had six drivers participate. We used kind of a combination, more of our metro routes and more rural routes,” said Director of Transportation for Valley Center Schools Mark Marshall.

Marshall said the six bus drivers recorded a total of 153 stop sign violations or about five violations per day. Two buses were also rear ended during the 6-week pilot project.

“The students are either loading or unloading and the vehicles just basically run the stop sign and go right on by,” Marshall said. “I just think every body’s in a hurry and not paying attention and it’s not safe at all.”

Marshall and his team are now working to spread awareness about the dangerous situation.

“Pay attention. Slow down. It’s not worth it,” Marshall said.