USD 259 names assistant superintendent of elementary schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools, USD 259, announced today the new assistant superintendent of elementary schools.

Michele Ingenthron replaces Dr. Alicia Thompson who is the future superintendent for Wichita Public Schools.

Ingenthron is currently the principal of Colvin Elementary. She has previously served as principal at Ortiz Elementary when the new school opened in 2012, principal at Lincoln Elementary and assistant principal at Mueller. She was an elementary teacher at Pleasant Valley Elementary and Horace Mann and began her teaching career in Dodge City.

