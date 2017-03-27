USD 259 names assistant superintendent of elementary schools

By Published: Updated:
Michele Ingenthron was name assistant superintendent of elementary schools for USD 259. (Courtesy: USD 259)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools, USD 259, announced today the new assistant superintendent of elementary schools.

Michele Ingenthron replaces Dr. Alicia Thompson who is the future superintendent for Wichita Public Schools.

Ingenthron is currently the principal of Colvin Elementary. She has previously served as principal at Ortiz Elementary when the new school opened in 2012, principal at Lincoln Elementary and assistant principal at Mueller. She was an elementary teacher at Pleasant Valley Elementary and Horace Mann and began her teaching career in Dodge City.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s