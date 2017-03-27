Threat forces evacuation of Kansas City-area high school

Students at a Kansas City-area high school are being evacuated as authorities investigate a reported anonymous threat. (Courtesy: KSHB-TV)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Students at a Kansas City-area high school are being evacuated as authorities investigate a reported anonymous threat that put the school on lockdown.

Authorities say they found no weapons at Oak Park High School after the threat Monday morning but were clearing out the North Kansas City, Missouri, school as a precaution.

School official said in an email to families that students were being taken in buses to another school “to ensure law enforcement can most effectively assess the situation.”

Media outlets reported that Kansas City bomb-and-arson squad members were at the school.

There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.

