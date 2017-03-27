Some polling places in Sedgwick County change

Old Precinct

Central Community Church

New Precincts

Precinct 404 Glenn Park Christian 2757 S. Glenn

Precinct 504 Wichita Westwood Presbyterian 8007 W. Maple

Precinct 616 Wichita Olivet Baptist Church 3440 W. 13th St. N.

Old Precinct

Church of the Magdalen  228, 236, 243, 247, MI01, MI07, MI08, MI20

New Precinct

Holiday Inn Northeast 2340 N. Greenwich Rd.

City of Sedgwick Voters in Sedgwick Co.

Old Precinct

First Christian Church 112 W. 5th – Sedgwick

New Precinct

Valley Center Christian Church 1801 E. Fifth – Valley Center

Old Precinct

First Mennonite Brethren  510, 513, 514, 515, 534, 541, DL02, DL05, DL07

New Precinct

Aldersgate United Methodist Church 7901 W. 21st St. N.

Old Precinct

Haysville Activity Center  HA21, HA24 HA25, RI01 SA01

New Precinct

Studio at Ilusions Production 1939 E. Diedrich Ave. – Haysville

Old Precinct

Maize City Building  PA01, PA03 PA04, PA05 PA06, PA07 PA13, UN02 UN03

New Precinct

Ark Church 5501 N. Maize Rd. – Maize

Old Precinct

Maranatha Worship Center  210, 211, 224 235, MI04 MI05, MI15 MI16, MI17 MI18, MI19

New Precinct

Woodland Lakes Community Church 770 S. Greenwich Rd. – Wichita

Old Precinct

Mt. Catholic Charities Auditorium 130, 306

New Precinct

All Saints Catholic Church 3205 E. Grand St. – Wichita

For more information, call the Election Office at 316-660-7100 or visit online at sedgwickcounty.org

