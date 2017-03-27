Some polling places in Sedgwick County change

Old Precinct
Central Community Church
New Precincts
Precinct 404 Glenn Park Christian 2757 S. Glenn
Precinct 504 Wichita Westwood Presbyterian 8007 W. Maple
Precinct 616 Wichita Olivet Baptist Church 3440 W. 13th St. N.
Old Precinct
Church of the Magdalen 228, 236, 243, 247, MI01, MI07, MI08, MI20
New Precinct
Holiday Inn Northeast 2340 N. Greenwich Rd.
City of Sedgwick Voters in Sedgwick Co.
Old Precinct
First Christian Church 112 W. 5th – Sedgwick
New Precinct
Valley Center Christian Church 1801 E. Fifth – Valley Center
Old Precinct
First Mennonite Brethren 510, 513, 514, 515, 534, 541, DL02, DL05, DL07
New Precinct
Aldersgate United Methodist Church 7901 W. 21st St. N.
Old Precinct
Haysville Activity Center HA21, HA24 HA25, RI01 SA01
New Precinct
Studio at Ilusions Production 1939 E. Diedrich Ave. – Haysville
Old Precinct
Maize City Building PA01, PA03 PA04, PA05 PA06, PA07 PA13, UN02 UN03
New Precinct
Ark Church 5501 N. Maize Rd. – Maize
Old Precinct
Maranatha Worship Center 210, 211, 224 235, MI04 MI05, MI15 MI16, MI17 MI18, MI19
New Precinct
Woodland Lakes Community Church 770 S. Greenwich Rd. – Wichita
Old Precinct
Mt. Catholic Charities Auditorium 130, 306
New Precinct
All Saints Catholic Church 3205 E. Grand St. – Wichita