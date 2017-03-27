Police: Suspect arrested after fiery fatal crash in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Police in Topeka say they’ve arrested a woman suspected of fleeing a fiery weekend crash that killed a man.

Police say 35-year-old Jeremy Gerhardt of Topeka died at the scene of the crash late Saturday. Police arrested the 56-year-old suspect on Sunday, though it wasn’t immediately clear Monday if formal charges had been filed.

Police say officers responding to a reported crash shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday found Gerhardt’s pickup truck that had hit a bridge pillar and on fire.

Police say witnesses reported that the pickup truck had been involved in an accident with a car, which sped away.

