Police looking for leads in March 17 homicide

By Published: Updated:
Wichita police investigate a homicide after 26-year-old Sandra Flores' body was found March 17 near Pawnee and Seneca. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for leads in a homicide March 17. It happened at Crawford and Seneca between 6 and 7:45 a.m. The victim is 26-year-old Sandra Flores from Wichita. Police said she was alone when she was shot.

“Investigators are working to see if it was targeted or a random or unattended shooting,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department. “The shot that killed Ms. Flores could have been fired from a high-powered rifle or a car being some distance away from where Ms. Flores was located.”

If you have any information about the case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or Wichita Police Department investigations at 268-4407.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s