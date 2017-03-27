Police looking for leads in March 17 homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for leads in a homicide March 17. It happened at Crawford and Seneca between 6 and 7:45 a.m. The victim is 26-year-old Sandra Flores from Wichita. Police said she was alone when she was shot.

“Investigators are working to see if it was targeted or a random or unattended shooting,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department. “The shot that killed Ms. Flores could have been fired from a high-powered rifle or a car being some distance away from where Ms. Flores was located.”

If you have any information about the case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or Wichita Police Department investigations at 268-4407.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.