Patrol: I-70 crash in Kansas kills 1, injures 4 others

PAXICO, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was killed and four other people were injured when a vehicle hit a car that had run out of gas along Interstate 70 in eastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Tammy Patterson of Junction City died at the scene of the crash Sunday night.

The patrol says that a car ran out of gas on eastbound I-70 about two miles east of Paxico, leaving the car stalled partly in the freeway’s left lane.

A passenger in that car was trying to push the disabled vehicle off of the freeway when it was hit from behind by another car.

The patrol says Patterson was an occupant of the stalled car.

The accident forced the closure of that freeway stretch for about two hours.

