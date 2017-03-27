One Critically Injured in Overnight Fire

By Published: Updated:
Firefighters rescue man inside of home in the area of 21st and Poplar.

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – A late-night fire has left one man with critical injuries. The fire started at 10:30 last night in the area of 23rd and Poplar. That is near 21st and Grove.
When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames at the front of the house. Neighbors told crews a victim might be trapped inside the home. Firefighters broke into the home and rescued a male with burns to his body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

