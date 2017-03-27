New emojis on the way

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: NBC)

(NBC News) – Good news for lovers of emojis.

Some 137 new ones have been proposed by the Unicode Consortium which oversees the creation of new emojis.

Emojipedia has created some of them in an Apple-like style as an indication of how they might be displayed when released by vendors.

They include a breast-feeding mother, a bearded man, a woman wearing a headscarf, a face vomiting and an exploding head.

The emoji update will be released this summer on June 30.

It’s important to note the emojis may look slightly different on your smartphone depending on what operating system is in use.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s