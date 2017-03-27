KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, March 1, 2017

5:30AM We had some nice rain last night and a few strong to severe storms south of Wichita as well… This morning most of the rain is ending and moving East. Clouds will be pretty thick this morning and we could see some dense fog this morning in W Kansas. We should start to dry out a little bit today. Temps this morning are starting off in the 40’s with light NW winds and mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will be slow to break and temps will slowly rise into the 50’s by lunch time and into the low 60’s for highs. These are seasonal temps for late March. So all in all today will be pretty normal and it was great to get some rain!!

Advertisement