Firefighters battling four-alarm fire in California

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oakland Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire in Oakland according to KRON-TV.

The fire is on the third floor of a building at Mead and San Pablo avenues, and was reported by officials on Twitter around 6 a.m.

Multiple rescues are in progress, according to firefighters.

The fire started as a 3-alarm, and was upgraded to a 4-alarm within minutes of the original report.

Crews are reporting that the roof and floors are collapsing, forcing crews to withdraw from the building.

