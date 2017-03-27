Day care abuse caught on camera

SPRING, Texas (KPRC) – A Texas day care worker is in jail, accused of slamming a child to the ground.

The alleged incident happened at the Children’s Lighthouse Daycare on Waterbend Cove in Spring.

A video recovered by investigators shows Gregory Diglin grabbing a 4-year-old girl by the arm and slamming her to the ground.

“The child has sustained injuries to the face and mouth area, busted lips, damage to the gums, featured dental damage as well,” Chief Matt Rodrigue with Montgomery County Constables Office, Precinct 3.

In what appears to be an attempt to disguise his assault, officers said Diglin then took the girl across the room and tried to clean up her blood.

“When the parents picked up the child from the day care center, they were provided a form from the day care center saying the child had basically hurt themselves by tumbling within the classroom,” Rodrigue said.

