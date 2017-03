The awards keep on coming in for Kansas’ Frank Mason and Josh Jackson. Mason was named a Wooden Award finalist, while both Mason and Jackson were named Wooden All-Americans.

Meanwhile, over at Kansas State, athletic director Laird Veatch has announced that head coach Bruce Weber will return next season. Weber is coming off a year in which Kansas State advanced to the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament, and picked up his first NCAA tournament win against Wake Forest.