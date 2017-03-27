AG officials warn of soil erosion after wildfires

HUTCHINSON, Kan (KSNW) You would think rain in the forecast would be great news for farmers, especially those affected by the recent wildfires.

But AG officials say the rainstorms could be a problem.

“We run cattle out here,” says Reno County rancher Larry Froese.

Larry Froese is hard at work. He’s a cattle farmer whose farm was right in the thick of the Reno County fires that burned more than 6000 acres.

“We have got about 550 acres out here we had about 400 of them burned,” says Froese.

If you look at most his farm now, you wouldn’t have even known it was charred black only weeks ago.

But AG officials fear farmers like Larry aren’t out of the woods yet.

“It needs to be a slow gentle rain over several days,” says Jenkinson.

Our AG reporter John Jenkinson says the right amount of heavy winds and rain in the forecast could cause areas of land to erode and slide which would stop the grass from growing in the fields.

Jenkinson, “A big wind above 30 mph or if we would have big hard splashy rain event. That wind or that rain can actually erode the soil and move it into other places which will cause major problems down the road. ”

“We had about an inch of rain on this I don’t think it is going to be an issue,” says Froese.

Most of Larry’s farm is booming with green and signs of vegetation. He says those spots should be safe from any erosion.

“Those hills there could blow if we get real strong wind.”

But he says a 2-3 acres spot on his land near some power poles could erode away due to the use of the electric companies heavy equipment after the fires.

“That heavy equipment just takes a toll on the land. It tears the vegetation off,” says Froese.

At this point he says the rain has actually helped him.

“Being as we got the rain it will hold the sand together and then grass will come through and the grass will hold the sand in place,” says Froese.

His main focus now is to replace two miles of fence so he can let his cattle loose to start feeding on the new growing grass.

Froese says, “We feel pretty fortunate about that. We saved the cattle and we saved our hay supply. Like I said, it could have been a lot worse.”

Froese and other farmers in the area say right now the pattern in which it has rained recently has helped the grass grow.