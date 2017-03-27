$19 tickets released for Eric Church concert

By Published: Updated:
Eric Church

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eric Church will bring the Holdin’ My Own Tour to Intrust  Bank Arena in Wichita on April 7.

Today, the arena announced that choir loft tickets for the concert are now available starting at just $19 plus fees while supplies last at Select-A-Seat.

The arena said with Eric’s one-of-a-kind 360 stage, every seat is a great seat in the house.

For further details on the 360 stage, plus tour information, go to www.ericchurch.com.

