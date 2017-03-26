Wichitans’ get dirty cleaning up the banks

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – A little help is going a long way today as the Kansas Tree Huggers set out for yet another river clean up.

“We’ve been doing this since 2011,” said volunteer Rick McMullen. “This started from a Facebook post a few years back,” he explained. “I saw a shopping cart in the river so, I took a picture of it and posted it online and that started this movement.”

This group of volunteers is taking community service to another level; hopping in canoes and walking on foot around the banks of little Arkansas river, picking up everything from clothing items to street signs. A sign we hate to see but unfortunately as the weather gets warmer, a lot more of this trash ends up in and around our river. Today nearly a dozen people got their hands dirty in an effort to cut down the water pollution here in Wichita.

“The city doesn’t really have it in the budget to clean this river,” said McMullen.

One volunteer considered their efforts a last line of defense as they gathered up a total of 15 trash bags today, calling event like these a family affair. These clean ups happen multiple times a year but Kansas Tree Huggers ask that we try to think about what we’re putting into our environment, everyday. If you’re interested in joining in on the next river clean up, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KSTreeHuggers/