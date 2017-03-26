Wichita State Baseball Falls to Texas Tech

Wichita State Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. – No. 3 Texas Tech scored two runs in the second inning and held on to defeat Wichita State 3-1 in the final game of the series.

Starter Tommy Barnhouse went five innings and gave up one earned run on five hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Alex Jackson went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Bryant Klusener went 1-for-3 with a double and Travis Young went 1-for-2.

The Red Raiders used an error, a walk and two singles to plate two unearned runs in the top of the second inning.

With one out in the third, Klusener doubled to centerfield and scored on a two-out single by Jackson to cut the lead to 2-1.

Tech scored an insurance run in the sixth on a wild pitch for the final 3-1 score.

The Shockers are next in action on Tue., March 28 at Oklahoma State at 6 p.m.

