Shooting victim walks into hospital, WPD investigating

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital overnight.

Police tell us the 33-year-old man walked in the hospital at 4 a.m. Sunday and was treated for a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim refused to give police any details about the shooting.

Based off of several 911 calls, WPD believes the incident happened in the area of Douglas and Grove. They say they found several casings at the intersection.

At this time, police say there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers (267-2111) or Investigators (268-4407).

