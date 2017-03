Wichita North alum Nico Hernandez, in front of friends and family at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, defeated Patrick Gutierrez in the 4th round decided by TKO.

Entering the fight, Nico demonstrated plenty of confidence. He told KSN, “I know I am the best. The hard work will pay off. If I work hard, nobody’s going to stop me.”

Nico also won bronze at the Rio Olympics last summer.