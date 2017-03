Nico Hernandez won his first fight as a professional boxer Saturday night in Mulvane at the Kansas Star Arena.

He won in the 4th round with a TKO. He was fighting at the 115 pound weight limit. Nico went on to say, “Just how I pictured it coming out of the tunnel, everybody chanting, for me cheering me on. Just like I imagined I hopefully bring more shows here. I believe we’ll be able to do that now. Great night of boxing want to thank everyone that came out. And appreciate your support.”