LIVE STORY: Storms move into Wichita

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rains are moving into Wichita right now, and parts of southcentral Kansas remain under an elevated risk for severe weather.

Severe storms possible in southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma this evening.

KSN is tracking these storms right now. We have reports of hail just north and west of the airport. So far, nothing severe is in the area, but we can expect the potential for heavy rain and lightning associated with these storms.

KSN Katie Western is following is following these storms with our Storm Tracker and will be giving live updates if needed on KSN.

Look here for updates on the storms and send us your pictures if you can take them safely at reportit@ksn.com

