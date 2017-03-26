KSN Threat Tracker for Sunday, March 26, 2017

1PM An Elevated Risk for severe weather is in effect for southcentral Kansas and northern Oklahoma today (this is JUST south of Wichita, so those in and around Wichita should still remain weather aware). Storms are expected as early as 3pm and will continue into the early overnight hours. Large hail is the main concern, but damaging winds and tornadoes cannot be ruled out, so stay tuned!
