Kansas Players React to Elite 8 Loss

Kansas entered the Elite Eight averaging 96.0 points per game during the tournament, but that torrid pace was slowed early against the Ducks. Not even three minutes into the contest, freshman Josh Jackson recorded two personal fouls and was promptly replaced on the floor by sophomore Lagerald Vick, who scored KU’s first points of the night on a 3-pointer.

Oregon began to heat up from beyond the arc early the game and continued that pace throughout. The Ducks jumped out a 12-5 lead following Dorsey’s first pair of treys on the night.

Kansas began to rally when Oregon native and senior Landen Lucas picked up an offensive rebound and flushed it in for a dunk, tying the game at 12. But the Ducks went on to make nine of its next 10 shots to extend its lead to 31-26 with 5:04 remaining in the first half.

Mason scored a string of 15-straight points for Kansas down the stretch of the first half to keep Kansas within striking distance, but Oregon ended the first half on a 8-0 run.

After back-to-back 3-pointers by Dorsey, the Ducks went into halftime with a 44-33 lead. Kansas notably came back from double-figure deficits in six victories this season, but Oregon’s 11-point halftime lead was KU’s largest halftime deficit of the season. Mason scored 17 points in the first half on 6-of-11 shooting.