Trump supporters march on Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Main Street looked rather red, white and blue on Saturday afternoon.

Around 75 Trump supporters gathered downtown to take part in the nationwide “Make America Great Again” march to show support for President Trump, Vice President Pence and our military. The other march in Kansas took place in Topeka.

“We just wanted to come down and show support for Donald Trump, because I’ve never seen such disrespect to a President. I mean, Obama got disrespected, but at least the Democrats backed him all the way,” Jesse Williams of Wichita said.

Williams donned a “Make America Great Again” cap and chanted along with the others marching on Wichita.

Melissa Stout and Ryan Johnson served as co-organizers for the event, which opened with guest speakers, prayer and concluded with song.

“We just want to show support for our president, military, vets and show America that even with all the negativity going on, to show we are here and we’re proud and we’re not afraid to stand up for our president,” Stout said.

Stout was pleased with the turnout, though thinks the cold weather may have held off some planning on going. Many people responded they were attending on the Facebook event.

“Show your support, that’s the key thing. First responders, veterans, our president, our vice president, most importantly, this country,” Johnson said.

Stout indicated the group would gather again in another demonstration of support.