Official: 1 dead in shooting along Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) –  A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting.

She said one person has died and the other is in fair condition.

Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

