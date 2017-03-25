Kansas Loses to Oregon

Kansas Athletics Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas basketball lost to No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked Oregon, 74-60, in the NCAA Championship Midwest Regional Final on Saturday at Sprint Center.

In his final game as a Jayhawk, Frank Mason III – likely the consensus National Player of the Year – reached 20 points for the seventh-straight game with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Jayhawks (31-5) close the book of a memorable season on a sour note after shooting 35 percent from the field and coming up empty from long range in the second half – shooting 1-for-15 from 3-point range.

During the 2016-17 season, KU reached 30 wins and advanced to the Elite Eight for the second-straight season, tied an NCAA record with its 13th-straight conference regular season title, and set and NCAA record with its 28th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s