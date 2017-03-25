Kansas Loses to Oregon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas basketball lost to No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked Oregon, 74-60, in the NCAA Championship Midwest Regional Final on Saturday at Sprint Center.

In his final game as a Jayhawk, Frank Mason III – likely the consensus National Player of the Year – reached 20 points for the seventh-straight game with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Jayhawks (31-5) close the book of a memorable season on a sour note after shooting 35 percent from the field and coming up empty from long range in the second half – shooting 1-for-15 from 3-point range.

During the 2016-17 season, KU reached 30 wins and advanced to the Elite Eight for the second-straight season, tied an NCAA record with its 13th-straight conference regular season title, and set and NCAA record with its 28th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.