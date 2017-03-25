Plenty of action early in Kansas-Oregon game

Bill Self
Kansas coach Bill Self applauds his team during the first half of a regional semifinal against Purdue in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY (AP) – If that Gonzaga-Xavier game left you underwhelmed, Oregon-Kansas is making up for it.

Going into halftime, Oregon leads Kansas 44 – 33.

The back-and-forth matchup for the Midwest Regional final has featured runs by both teams, and the Ducks have forged a 27-23 lead over the No. 1 seed with about six minutes left in the half.

Kansas coach Bill Self is gambling by putting star freshman Josh Jackson back in the game after he picked up two fouls in the first 2 1/2 minutes. The Jayhawks need him to run the offense through at the top of the key, because Oregon has been going to a zone defense that caused them some fits.

-Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri

9 p.m.

Bad news early for Kansas: Josh Jackson picked up two fouls in the first 2 1/2 minutes against Oregon, sending the star freshman to the bench for the foreseeable future.

Jackson has been averaging just shy of a double-double during the NCAA Tournament, and his ability to guard the Ducks’ Dillon Brooks was going to be a critical part of the game.

Well, that task is going to fall to Lagerald Vick for a while.

Remember, the Jayhawks played without Jackson in the Big 12 Tournament while he was serving a one-game suspension. And they promptly lost.

-Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri

8:57 p.m.

Top-seeded Kansas had a tough time getting going in the Midwest Regional final against No. 3 Oregon.

Jordan Bell swatted away Josh Jackson’s first shot, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk was way short with a 3-pointer from the corner, and Jackson threw the ball out of bounds on the Jayhawks’ third possession.

Jackson, the freshman star, was on the bench with his second foul 3 minutes into the game.

Lagerald Vick finally got KU on the board with a 3-pointer at the 16:12 mark.

The Ducks led 7-3 at the first media timeout.

– Eric Olson reporting from Kansas City, Missouri

