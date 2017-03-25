Crash leaves one dead in south Wichita

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a fatal crash on I-235 early Saturday morning.

According to the crash report, it happened at 2:30 a.m near East MacArthur Road.

The report says 34-year-old Damien Ware was driving south on I-235 when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle went into the median.

While in the median, Ware struck a guardrail on the left, crossed I-235, and struck another guardrail on the right.

Ware came to a stop in the middle of a curve.

The report says a man driving a semi-truck saw Ware’s vehicle in the road but was not able to stop, crashing into it.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not harmed in the crash.

The crash closed traffic on I-235 south at Seneca for an extended amount of time.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s