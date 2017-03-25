Crash leaves one dead in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a fatal crash on I-235 early Saturday morning.

According to the crash report, it happened at 2:30 a.m near East MacArthur Road.

The report says 34-year-old Damien Ware was driving south on I-235 when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle went into the median.

While in the median, Ware struck a guardrail on the left, crossed I-235, and struck another guardrail on the right.

Ware came to a stop in the middle of a curve.

The report says a man driving a semi-truck saw Ware’s vehicle in the road but was not able to stop, crashing into it.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not harmed in the crash.

The crash closed traffic on I-235 south at Seneca for an extended amount of time.