Wildfire in Seward County burns 2,500 acres before rain quells flames

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire in Seward County burned approximately 2,500 acres Thursday night. The fire was a mile wide

Seward County Fire Rescue was dispatched at approximately 5 p.m. to a grass fire in the area of Road P and Highway 54. Immediately, aid was requested from the Kansas State Office of Emergency Management.

Firefighters from Haskell, Meade, Stanton, Clark, Ford, Stevens, Gray, Wichita and Kearny Counties responded with 35 units and 65 firefighters. Numerous local farmers arrived with discs as well as Seward County Road and Bridge road graders. Seward County Sheriff’s Office assisted with evacuations.

Heavy rain occurred and assisted with extinguishing the fire. Crews were directed to Perryton, Texas to assist with another wildfire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

