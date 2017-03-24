Stakeholders want changes to Kansas amusement ride bill

Verruckt (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Members of the amusement park industry and insurers are seeking changes to a Kansas House bill that would ramp up inspection regulations after a lawmaker’s son was killed on a water slide last year in Kansas City.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee heard testimony Thursday and Friday. The bill would require that amusement park rides be inspected by an outside inspector who is either a licensed engineer with two years of industry experience or someone with five years of industry experience.

Members of the amusement park industry say the bill should allow people certified by a national board to inspect the rides, and insurers asked that they not be liable for the inspections.

Committee Chairman Rep. John Barker said he hopes to hold a vote next week.

