Shots fired into home with four sleeping children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Friday morning in northeast Wichita.

Wichita police said around 5 a.m., a man and woman said someone shot at their home in the 2200 block of North Minneapolis.

The bullet entered a room where four children, ages, 7, 3, 2 and 1, were sleeping. The children weren’t injured.

Police said they have no suspect description or leads at this time.

If you know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.