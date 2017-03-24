Police watch for speeders in West Kellogg construction zone

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department continues to monitor traffic for speeders in the West Kellogg construction zone.

Since Jan. 27, patrol officers have issued 182 tickets in the construction zone between the 2600 and 6100 block of Kellogg.

Police said one driver was clocked going 90 mph in the construction zone.

“That is dangerous to the workers out there working, and the other drivers,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department. “There is not destination that you need to get to fast enough to risk lives.”

Motorists should also be aware that speeding in Kansas work zones can be financially costly with double fines accessed.

The Kansas Department of Transportation offers the following tips to keep you safe in work zones.

Stay alert and dedicate your full attention to the roadway

Don’t speed in work zones

Watch for workers and drive with caution

Don’t change lanes in work zones

Avoid using cell phones or changing your radio

Turn on your headlights so workers and other motorists can see you

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Don’t tailgate

Expect the unexpected

Be patient

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.