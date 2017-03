Oklahoma company recalls 466 tons of breaded chicken product

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma food company is recalling more than 466 tons of breaded chicken because of possible metal in the food.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that OK Food, Inc. is recalling 933,272 pounds of the food shipped nationwide that was produced between Dec. 19, 2016, and March 7, 2017, and includes the number “P-7092” inside the USDA inspection mark.

The USDA said in a news release that contamination came from metal conveyor belts and was discovered Tuesday. An agency spokesman did not immediately return a phone call for further comment.

The agency says there have been no confirmed reports of injury, but consumers should either throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

A list of the products subject to recall can be found here PDF | View Labels or below.

10-lb. packages containing “Smart Foods4Schools ABC – 123 SHAPED NUGGETS WITH

RIB MEAT” bearing case code 133002.

CHICKEN PATTIES STAR SHAPED NUGGETS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code

133003.

CHICKEN PATTIES HEART SHAPED NUGGETS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code

133008.

CHICKEN PATTIES SHAMROCK SHAPED CHICKEN FINGERS WITH RIB MEAT”

bearing case code 133013.

CHICKEN PATTIES SHARK SHAPED CHICKEN FINGERS WITH RIB MEAT” bearing

case code 133014.

SHAPED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES With Rib Meat” bearing case code 133015.

BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTY WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 178981.

BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTY WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 201258

and “Best By/Use by” dates 3/2/2018.

BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 235384.

BREAST NUGGETS” bearing case code 252385.

CHICKEN FRIES” bearing case code 252386.

bearing case code 252386.

CHICKEN NUGGETS” bearing case code 256385 and “BEST BY” dates 01 23 18.

CHICKEN PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code 342002.

TENDER SHAPED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case code

342015.

Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342384.

with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342384.

NUGGETS Breaded Chicken Nuggets with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342385.

Breaded Chicken Fries with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342386.

Chicken Breast Filet with Rib Meat” bearing case code 342608.

Breast Fillet Fritters With Rib Meat” bearing case code 342614.

SEASONED BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTY WITH RIB MEAT” bearing case

code 342981.

