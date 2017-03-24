Officials estimate Kansas blaze caused $23M-$25M damage

Firefighters fight an eight-alarm fire that began at an apartment complex under construction and than spread to several nearby homes Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Officials in a Kansas City suburb where a fire destroyed a multimillion-dollar apartment building under construction and spread to about two dozen homes estimate the blaze caused as much as $23 million to $25 million in damage.

The Kansas City Star reports that Overland Park based the estimate on exterior damage and property values, and that a more precise figure would emerge once insurance adjusters finish evaluating the fire’s impact.

Fire officials say a welder accidentally ignited wooden building materials on Monday at the CityPlace development.

The blaze destroyed the four-story apartment building, heavily burned a second and rained burning debris onto a nearby neighborhood, damaging at least 22 other homes.

Overland Park says the damage at the CityPlace site accounted for $20 million of the overall estimate.

