Last summer, Nico Hernandez won bronze at the Rio Olympics. Tomorrow night, the Wichita native will make his professional debut at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane.

Nico’s been thinking about this moment for a long time. He started training with his dad at nine years old. He’ll bring a lot of confidence into the ring.

“I know I am the best. The hard work will pay off. If I work hard, nobody’s going to stop me,” said Hernandez.