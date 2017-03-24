Mom, son bond over Kansas Jayhawks March Madness experience

KANSAS CITY, MO – – As Kansas Jayhawk fans celebrate their win over the Purdue Boilermakers, they’re now revving up for Saturday’s Elite Eight showdown with the Oregon Ducks.

For some avid Jayhawk fans, it’s not just about basketball, it’s a family tradition.

A prime example of that is with Sarah Mai and her eight-year old son Jonah Were.

Mai is a lifelong KU fan and even graduated from the school.

Friday afternoon, the Kansas City resident took her son Jonah to the College Basketball Experience at the Sprint Center.

“It has just been really cool learning about the history and seeing legendary Jayhawk players that we’re learning about today,” said Mai.

Mai said it was her first time taking part in the experience.

“This a mom and son day and on his Spring Break he wanted to come here, it was donuts and college basketball experience, that’s what today is about,” said Mai.

As for Jonah, he worked up a sweat taking part of a variety of activities.

“I really like the buzzer beater game, just because I like to practice how I shoot,” said Were.

Whether it was the abundance of college basketball history or all the fun games, Mai says March Madness has served as a bonding experience.

“He’s been a little bit more of an NBA fan, I’m more of a college fan, but I think I’ve brought him a long in the Jayhawk mania,” said Mai.

Mai says she was actually eight months pregnant with her son the last time the Jayhawks won a national championship in 2008.

She’s hopeful the team continues their winning ways, so that Jonah can witness the first KU championship of his lifetime.