Make America Great Again March to be held Saturday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A march to honor President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, military, and first responders will be held Saturday in downtown Wichita. The march is part of nationwide event.

The march is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Waterman and Main, and those participating will be walking along Main Street to Central and Main.

During the march, donations, such as canned goods, Bibles, clothes and hygiene products will be collected for veterans and the homeless. Items will be given to local homeless shelter. Donations will also go to the DAV.

Officials are asking you to wear red, white, or blue. They ask that the march remains peaceful.

For more information on the Maga March click here or go to their Facebook page.

