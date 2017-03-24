License for Hays day care suspended after infant suffers brain injury

Kansas Department of Health (KSN News)

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an emergency suspension order of a Hays day care operated by Tandra Kay Reif. The order was issued Thursday.

On Tuesday, the day care licensee contacted authorities regarding problems with a 5-month-old infant in her care. The infant was airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

The infant suffered a brain injury. The Hays Police Department and KDHE are investigating a case of alleged abuse.

The day care licensee is required to notify parents of children in care that her license has been suspended.

