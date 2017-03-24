KU fans cheer on team at pep rally

By Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The pre-game festivities for the KU fans in Kansas City have been jam-packed with excitement.

On Thursday, before the game against Perdue, a pep rally was held in the Power and Light District. The band and cheerleaders took the stage to get fans pumped up for the game.

KSN asked fans what they need to do to stop the Boilermaker squad.

“KU has more heart than any other team. KU’s got the talent, they’ve got the coach, they’ve got the whole package, it’s just going to be whether or not they come out strong have to play second half catch-up, which they sometimes do,” said Amy Wright, KU fan.

“Got to quote Bill Self, speed beats size, and Kansas has got them on speed, they’ve got a lot of fast guys,” said Joshua Bousun, KU fan.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s