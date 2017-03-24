KU fans cheer on team at pep rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The pre-game festivities for the KU fans in Kansas City have been jam-packed with excitement.

On Thursday, before the game against Perdue, a pep rally was held in the Power and Light District. The band and cheerleaders took the stage to get fans pumped up for the game.

KSN asked fans what they need to do to stop the Boilermaker squad.

“KU has more heart than any other team. KU’s got the talent, they’ve got the coach, they’ve got the whole package, it’s just going to be whether or not they come out strong have to play second half catch-up, which they sometimes do,” said Amy Wright, KU fan.

“Got to quote Bill Self, speed beats size, and Kansas has got them on speed, they’ve got a lot of fast guys,” said Joshua Bousun, KU fan.

