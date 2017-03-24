KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, March 24, 2017

7:00AM We’ll start Friday off in the 60’s and work our way into the mid 70’s before strong NW Winds kick in. clouds and some sun will generally be the rule of the day. With scattered showers and storms later.

6:45AM Tracking one area of nice rain near Goodland and along I-70. No severe storms but it’s some nice rain. Check your local radar at ksn.com/weather

6:00AM Strong winds keep fire dangers high today even with scattered showers in the forecast.

5:00AM It’s a warm and windy start to the day. We will have some spotty rain chance early today but better chances later this afternoon and overnight as the storm pushes across C KS.

