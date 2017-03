Kansas made the elite eight last year, same as this year. In 2016, the jayhawks lost to eventual champion, Villanova. This year KU plays Oregon in the regional final.

“We’ve just got to be aggressive, come out with a defensive mentality, stay in attack mode all 40 minutes. You know we’ve got to attack them when they’re switching up their defenses and have them on their heels,” said junior guard Devonte’ Graham.