Kansas lawmakers considering pay raises for court workers

Gavel (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are considering a proposal to increase pay for judges and other state court system workers by as much as 22 percent.

The issue arose Friday as the House Appropriations Committee worked on budget legislation.

Republican Rep. Sean Tarwater of Stilwell proposed that the panel endorse pay raises proposed by the Kansas Supreme Court. His proposal would increase spending by $22 million annually.

The committee expects to vote on his proposal Monday.

Tarwater said the judicial branch has been underfunded for years. A study done for the high court last year showed that all jobs in the judicial branch pay below market rates.

But Kansas also is facing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019 and lawmakers are considering big tax increases.

