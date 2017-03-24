Former Kansas middle school teacher convicted of battery

CHAPMAN, Kan. (AP) – A former middle school teacher in central Kansas has been convicted of misdemeanor battery in an incident involving a 12-year-old child.

The Salina Journal reports former Chapman Middle School seventh-grade math teacher Dick Everley was found guilty March 9 in Dickinson County District Court.

The criminal complaint states that Everley was charged in January with having physical contact with the child in an insulting or angry manner in December.

Roger Unruh, Everley’s attorney, said Wednesday that his client is no longer employed at the middle school. He was removed from his teaching duties after charges were filed.

Everley faces probation to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.;