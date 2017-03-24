Family fights suspension over adult toys

WTMJ-TV Published:

RACINE, Wis. (WTMJ) – A Racine, Wisconsin school is disputing a story that they suspended a student for selling sex toys, instead stating the students sexualized the water snake toys.

The girl’s father, Milt Habeck, is demanding an apology.

“In your wildest imaginations, no adult could possibly view this as a sex toy, this is a water-filled bag,” Habeck says.

Habeck and his wife insist the school principal pulled their 12-year-old daughter Frances from a basketball game to tell her she had been suspended for three days for selling sex toys.

For more, click here. 

